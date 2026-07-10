Rupee 95.39 vs USD on bank sales and oil dip

Anil Bhansali flags rupee 95.10-95.20, 95.70

The rupee moved between 95.27 and 95.58 to the US dollar during the day, with experts like Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, pointing out that if it moves below the 95.10-95.20 mark, it could keep gaining strength.

But if it slips past 95.70, we might see it weaken again, especially if oil prices rise or global tensions flare up.

Basically, what happens next depends on both local moves and what's going on in world markets, like changes in the US dollar or oil rates.