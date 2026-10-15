Rupee at 95.05 per US dollar after RBI 20% rule

The rupee got a boost on Thursday, closing at 95.05 per US dollar, up 10 paise from yesterday.

This jump comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a 20% cash reserve requirement on large forex derivatives contracts over $2 million, which pushed forward premiums to their highest level in more than four years.

Some traders said the one-year forward premium closed to 4.5%, its highest level since January 2022 while some quotes were seen as high as 10%, traders said.