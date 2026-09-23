Rupee at ₹95.57 after oil drop, U.S.-Iran talks
Business
The Indian rupee got a small boost on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, trading at ₹95.57 per US dollar, thanks mostly to a sharp drop in global oil prices and some high-stakes U.S.-Iran talks at the U.N.
Brent crude slipped nearly 10% this week, landing at $99 per barrel after being over $109 just days ago.
RBI seeks rupee above ₹96
The Reserve Bank of India is working to keep the rupee steady above ₹96, even as global tensions run high following President Trump's stern message to Iran at the U.N.
Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, says if the rupee stays below ₹95.70, we could see it strengthen further soon.