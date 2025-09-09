Rupee bounces back to 87.95 against US dollar Business Sep 09, 2025

The rupee bounced back to 87.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday, gaining 14 paise after hitting an all-time low of 88.38 on Friday.

This uptick came alongside a strong showing in Indian stock markets—Sensex jumped over 366 points and Nifty rose by more than 100.