Rupee bounces back to ₹90 after hitting record low
Business
The Indian rupee has clawed its way back to around ₹90 per US dollar after sinking to an all-time low earlier this December.
Even with the rebound, the rupee is still down nearly 6% compared to last year.
Why does this matter?
A weaker rupee means imports—like oil and tech—get pricier, which can push up costs for companies and even affect what you pay for things.
It's also unsettled local stock markets and made life trickier for businesses managing expenses in dollars.
What's behind the comeback?
The recent recovery comes thanks to fresh dollar inflows from Indian companies and some well-timed moves by state-run banks, likely nudged by the Reserve Bank of India.
Still, global pressures like high US tariffs and trade tensions are keeping the rupee on its toes.