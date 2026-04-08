Rupee closes 3rd straight day at 92.98 against US dollar

Jateen Trivedi: RBI curbs stabilize rupee

On Tuesday, the rupee bounced between 93.07 and 92.86 as dollar sales from unwinding of arbitrage positions met demand from importers and oil companies.

To keep things steady, RBI set new limits on how much banks can trade and restricted corporates from offshore deals.

Analyst Jateen Trivedi said these steps are helping stabilize the rupee for now, predicting it will hover between 92.50 and 93.75 per US dollar, though RBI's upcoming policy meeting could shake things up further.