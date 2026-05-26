Rupee closes at 95.73 per US dollar amid crude spike Business May 26, 2026

The Indian rupee slipped by 47 paise, closing at 95.73 per US dollar on Tuesday.

This drop comes after a brief gain yesterday and was mainly driven by spiking crude oil prices and fresh geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The currency bounced between 95.33 and 95.76 throughout the day.