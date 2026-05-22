Rupee down over 7% at ₹96.3 against US dollar Business May 22, 2026

The rupee has taken a hit this year, falling more than 7% and now trading at ₹96.3 per US dollar.

Most of this drop is linked to higher oil prices and the ongoing Iran-US conflict, with the rupee becoming cheaper by a little over ₹1 against the dollar between January 1 and February 28, before weakening further by May 21, 2026.