Rupee drops to ₹94.69 as dollar nears 13-month high

Foreign investors sell ₹635.91cr in shares

India's stock markets took a hit, with Sensex down 57.43 points and Nifty dropping 31.6 points.

Foreign investors sold off ₹635.91 crore in shares yesterday, adding more pressure on the rupee.

On the bright side, slightly lower global oil prices gave a bit of support.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said, "The rupee will remain in a range of 94.20 to 94.90 for the day with upticks to the dollar to be sold off," as global uncertainty continues to weigh on local markets.