Rupee ends fiscal 2026 at ₹94.83, nearly 10% down Business May 29, 2026

The Indian rupee weakened nearly 10% in fiscal 2026. It hit a yearly high of ₹83.75 on May 2, 2025, before closing at ₹94.83 against the US dollar.

According to the RBI, this was mostly because of global trade uncertainties, a growing trade deficit, ongoing Iran-US tensions, and steady outflows from foreign investors.