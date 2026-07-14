Rupee falls more than 0.9% amid West Asia hostilities

Even though Brent crude is at $81.4, the rupee slipped below levels last seen when oil was expected to rise to $120.

Traders had bet on a stronger rupee and skipped hedging, but now importers are scrambling for dollars as oil rebounds and the US dollar strengthens.

India saw big capital inflows recently, $15 billion over the past month, but sudden shifts in market strategy have added stress.

All this highlights how quickly things can change and why stable economic policies matter for keeping the currency steady.