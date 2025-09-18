Rupee falls to 88.13 against US dollar

Sensex, Nifty close in green

Even with the weaker rupee, Indian stock markets had a good day—Sensex jumped 320 points and Nifty rose by 93 points.

Still, foreign investors pulled out over ₹1,100 crore from equities, which kept some nerves jangling.

Analyst Anuj Choudhary noted that while markets are holding up well for now, the rupee's recovery could be tough if the dollar keeps flexing its muscles or if US treasury yields rise again.