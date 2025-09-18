Next Article
Rupee falls to 88.13 against US dollar
Business
The rupee dropped by 28 paise to close at 88.13 against the US dollar on Thursday.
This slide happened after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates and hinted at more cuts later in 2025, making the dollar stronger worldwide.
Uncertainty over possible US tariffs on India added extra pressure.
Sensex, Nifty close in green
Even with the weaker rupee, Indian stock markets had a good day—Sensex jumped 320 points and Nifty rose by 93 points.
Still, foreign investors pulled out over ₹1,100 crore from equities, which kept some nerves jangling.
Analyst Anuj Choudhary noted that while markets are holding up well for now, the rupee's recovery could be tough if the dollar keeps flexing its muscles or if US treasury yields rise again.