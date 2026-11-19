Rupee falls to 93.49 as US dollar strengthens, stocks slide
The rupee slipped by eight paise on Thursday morning, landing at 93.49 against the US dollar.
This drop happened as the dollar got stronger and Indian stock markets lost ground, but some relief came from lower crude oil prices and foreign investors bringing money into India.
Geojit strategist warns oil import risks
Just yesterday, the rupee had a small win after a two-day rally, closing at 93.41.
Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, V K Vijayakumar point out that cheaper oil and RBI's efforts are helping, but challenges like India's heavy oil imports and rising prices still keep things tricky for the currency.
Plus, with the US dollar index climbing and Sensex/Nifty both down today, it's a reminder of how global trends can shake up our markets fast.