Rupee falls to 95.28 as analysts say RBI builds reserves Business Jul 06, 2026

The rupee dipped by 10 paise to 95.28 against the US dollar on Monday, as a stronger global dollar and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions kept markets on edge.

Analysts say the RBI is more interested in building up India's foreign exchange reserves when money flows in, rather than letting the rupee get much stronger.