Rupee falls to 95.31 as oil spikes on U.S.-Iran tensions

Prime Minister Modi urges fuel saving

With oil getting pricier, India's economy is feeling the squeeze: there are worries about higher inflation and a potential widening of the current account deficit.

Prime Minister Modi even urged people to save fuel and cut back on imports.

On top of that, stock markets fell 1.5% and government bond yields rose, while India's foreign exchange reserves dipped from their earlier high, showing how global uncertainty is making things tougher for the country right now.