Rupee gains 4th straight day, up 16 paise to ₹95.66
Business
The rupee just notched its fourth day in a row of gains, ending Wednesday at ₹95.66 against the US dollar, up by 16 paise.
This steady climb is thanks to upbeat stock markets at home, more foreign investment coming in, and global oil prices cooling off.
Foreign investors buy over ₹750Cr equities
A weaker US dollar ahead of a big Fed interest rate call gave the rupee some breathing room.
Meanwhile, Indian stocks had a strong session: Sensex jumped 888.68 points and Nifty rose by 264.85 points.
Foreign investors also pitched in with over ₹750 crore in equity buys on Tuesday.
Plus, India's industrial output picked up speed last month, adding to the positive vibe around the currency.