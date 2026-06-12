Rupee gains 65 paise to 95.20 after oil prices fall
Business
The Indian rupee made a solid comeback on Friday morning, rising by 65 paise to trade at 95.20 against the US dollar after a dip the previous day.
This boost came as global oil prices dropped and US President Trump hinted at a possible deal with Iran, making things look brighter for the currency.
FIIs sold nearly ₹2,000cr Indian stocks
With Brent crude oil prices falling and the US dollar losing some strength, market vibes turned positive.
Analyst Aamir Makda noted that cheaper oil and Trump's peace talk with Iran really helped the rupee.
Still, foreign investors weren't convinced: FIIs sold off nearly ₹2,000 crore in Indian stocks on Thursday despite all this good news.