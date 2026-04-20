Rupee gains to 92.83 after West Asia ceasefire, RBI aid

RBI curbs trading, oil spikes

The RBI has kept the rupee from slipping further by cracking down on risky trading and asking state-run oil refiners to moderate their dollar purchases.

Still, it's not all smooth sailing: oil prices shot up again after fresh U.S.-Iran tensions and Iran walked away from talks.

With global uncertainty still high, traders said the rupee might hover between 92.50 and 93 for now.