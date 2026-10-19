Rupee gains to ₹94.88 as RBI sells dollars to steady

Even with RBI's efforts, the rupee isn't totally out of the woods.

Soaring crude oil prices (Brent hit $110 a barrel) mean India has to spend more on imports, pushing up demand for dollars.

Plus, foreign investors have been pulling money out, which hasn't helped.

The RBI's moves come amid India's reserves declining by nearly $60 billion from their record high in the first week of September to $726 billion as of October 9, and everyone's watching closely as the rupee hovers near that 95-per-U.S.-dollar mark.