Rupee hits 7-month high then retreats after US dollar purchases
The Indian rupee just hit its highest point in seven months, but then retreated back a bit thanks to big companies buying US dollars.
After peaking at 92.44, it was last quoted at 92.8825 against the US dollar.
Still, Goldman Sachs called the rupee a "port of stability" while global markets are shaky from all the AI-driven changes.
Indian stocks draw $13 billion inflows
This month alone, $13 billion flowed into Indian stocks, helping the rupee gain over 2%.
But those early gains made it a bit too popular, leading to some selling pressure, plus two major conglomerates needed lots of US dollars.
Even so, the rupee is holding strong against currencies like the pound and yen.
India's reserves drop to $705 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped to about $705 billion, a three-month low, but that hasn't stopped the rupee from staying resilient.