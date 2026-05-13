Rupee hits 95.80 as oil surges amid US Iran tensions Business May 13, 2026

The Indian rupee just dropped to its lowest ever, 95.80 against the US dollar, thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

With global oil prices up nearly 50% since February, India's import bills are soaring, and the rupee has lost over 5% in value since this conflict started, making it Asia's worst-performing currency so far this year.