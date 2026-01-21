Rupee hits all-time low as investors pull out, global jitters rise
The Indian rupee closed at 91.70 against the US dollar today, sliding for the sixth day straight.
This drop comes as foreign investors pulled $3 billion from Indian stocks this month and global worries—like US tariff threats—spooked markets.
Why does this matter?
A weaker rupee means imported goods like fuel get pricier, which can push up everyday costs for everyone.
With weakness in most Asian peers, the rupee is struggling—down 2% just this month after a rough 2025.
Analysts say more ups and downs are likely ahead, so keep an eye on how this could affect prices and markets in India.
What's behind the fall?
Big investor exits have driven demand for dollars higher, but the Reserve Bank of India has at times stayed away from the market and at other times intervened, so its involvement has varied.
With no relief yet in sight and global risks still looming, both the currency and stock markets are feeling the pressure.