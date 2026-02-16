Rupee hits record low of 90.67 against US dollar

A weaker rupee isn't all bad news—some market participants say it can benefit exporters. But pricier imports could put upward pressure on some retail prices, depending on crude oil and inflation trends. The stock market also felt the pinch, with both Sensex and Nifty dropping as investors reacted to these changes.

Foreign investors sold off over ₹7,000 crore last week

Big foreign investors sold off over ₹7,000 crore in Indian stocks last week, putting pressure on the rupee.

Plus, global factors like a stronger US dollar and slightly higher oil prices didn't help.

India's foreign exchange reserves also took a hit, dropping by $6.7 billion in just one week—a sign that economic jitters are still around.