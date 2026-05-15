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Home / News / Business News / Rupee hits record-low against dollar, crosses 96 for first time
Rupee hits record-low against dollar, crosses 96 for first time
Rising crude oil prices have weighed on rupee

Rupee hits record-low against dollar, crosses 96 for first time

By Akash Pandey
May 15, 2026
03:49 pm
What's the story

The Indian rupee has hit a record low against the US dollar, crossing the 96 mark for the first time. The decline is mainly due to rising crude oil prices, a strong US dollar, and hawkish comments from US policymakers. Persistent outflows of foreign capital and a widening trade deficit have also contributed to the currency's depreciation. Global uncertainties and a lack of AI-led investment opportunities are affecting capital flows further.

Market response

Forex traders report immense pressure on the rupee

Forex traders have observed immense pressure on the USD/INR pair due to continuous foreign capital outflows and weak net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows. This has put a strain on the balance of payments. The rupee opened at 95.86 but lost ground and fell to an all-time low of 96.14 during intraday trading, marking a decline of 50 paise from its previous close.

External factors

Global factors affecting currency values

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.28, up by 0.47%. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil (the global oil benchmark) was trading up by 3.20% at $109.20 per barrel in futures trade. These external factors have also contributed to the rupee's decline against the dollar on Friday.

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Market overview

Sensex, Nifty trade in red

On the domestic front, the Sensex was trading 130.74 points or 0.17% lower at 75,267.98, while the Nifty was down by 17.60 points or 0.07% at 23,672.00. However, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on Thursday, purchasing equities worth ₹187.46 crore according to exchange data, despite these market fluctuations and rupee depreciation against the dollar on Friday.

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