Rupee hits record-low against dollar, crosses 96 for first time

The Indian rupee has hit a record low against the US dollar, crossing the 96 mark for the first time. The decline is mainly due to rising crude oil prices, a strong US dollar , and hawkish comments from US policymakers. Persistent outflows of foreign capital and a widening trade deficit have also contributed to the currency's depreciation. Global uncertainties and a lack of AI -led investment opportunities are affecting capital flows further.

Market response Forex traders report immense pressure on the rupee Forex traders have observed immense pressure on the USD/INR pair due to continuous foreign capital outflows and weak net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows. This has put a strain on the balance of payments. The rupee opened at 95.86 but lost ground and fell to an all-time low of 96.14 during intraday trading, marking a decline of 50 paise from its previous close.

External factors Global factors affecting currency values The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.28, up by 0.47%. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil (the global oil benchmark) was trading up by 3.20% at $109.20 per barrel in futures trade. These external factors have also contributed to the rupee's decline against the dollar on Friday.

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