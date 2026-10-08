Rupee inches up to 96.65 amid likely RBI intervention

Global factors are making things tough: the dollar index is at 102.25, oil is around $102.37 a barrel, and India's foreign exchange reserves have dropped by $50 billion in just three weeks.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, points out that big corporate demand for US dollars and investors looking for safer bets are also shaping how the rupee moves.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets took a hit too: Sensex fell by 264.97 points as foreign investors pulled out ₹6,121.37 crore, showing just how jittery things are right now.