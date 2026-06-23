Rupee opens almost unchanged at 94.69/dollar amid Fed worries

Finrex recommends exporters hedge above 94.75

Finrex suggested keeping an eye on a 94.20 to 94.90 range for the rupee today, advising exporters to hedge above 94.75 and importers to buy when rates dip, with a stop-loss at 94.90 for uncovered positions.

Across Asia, most currencies weakened against the strong US dollar, especially the Philippine peso (-0.315%), Indonesian rupiah (-0.219%), and Chinese renminbi (-0.117%).

The Malaysian ringgit was a rare winner, up 0.305%.

Oil prices bounced back slightly after earlier drops, adding another twist to currency movements in the region.