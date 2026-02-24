Rupee opens at 90.92 per US dollar
The rupee opened at 90.92 against the US dollar on Tuesday, just a bit weaker than Monday's close.
While it had briefly strengthened after a US Supreme Court decision on tariffs, that boost didn't last—importers needing dollars and hedging by businesses quickly pulled it back down.
Asian currencies and stocks also dropped
Asian currencies and stocks also dropped after Wall Street's slide and fresh uncertainty over US trade policy, thanks to President Trump's comments about not backing out of trade deals.
With the rupee nearing 91 per dollar—a level where the RBI has often stepped in before—markets are watching closely to see if the central bank will act again to steady things.