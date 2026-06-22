Rupee opens at 94.36 against US dollar, down 4 paise Business Jun 22, 2026

The Indian rupee opened a bit lower at 94.36 against the US dollar on June 22, dropping four paise from its last close.

This follows a strong week where the rupee bounced back by 0.8%, its best showing in almost three months, and even hit a multi-month high of 94.18, recovering from May's record low near 97.