Rupee opens at 94.36 against US dollar, down 4 paise
Business
The Indian rupee opened a bit lower at 94.36 against the US dollar on June 22, dropping four paise from its last close.
This follows a strong week where the rupee bounced back by 0.8%, its best showing in almost three months, and even hit a multi-month high of 94.18, recovering from May's record low near 97.
Brent at $79.24 after Iran-US talks
Brent crude oil prices fell to $79.24 a barrel after Iran reported "encouraging progress" in diplomatic talks with the US.
This eased worries about rising oil costs, which had briefly spiked above $82 a barrel due to tensions.
Lower oil prices are good news for India since cheaper imports make it easier for the rupee to stay on track and recover.