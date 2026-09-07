Rupee opens at 94.39 as RBI steps in, oil rises

To help out the rupee, the RBI will also be doing a VRRR today for ₹7 lakh crore for a period of 30 days, basically soaking up extra cash in the system.

Finrex thinks the rupee will hover between 94.00 and 94.75 for now, with exporters locking in profits above 94.50 and importers waiting for better rates to pay their bills.

Meanwhile, most Asian currencies are having a good day too; South Korea's won jumped the most, while only three like the Philippine peso dipped a bit thanks to low demand during a US holiday.