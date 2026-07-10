Rupee opens at 95.26 as oil eases, U.S.-Iran tensions linger

Rupee moved between 94.96 and 95.60

The rupee moved between 94.96 and 95.60 all week, reacting to both geopolitical worries and wild swings in Brent crude prices (which ranged from $71 to $80.50 per barrel).

Hopes of the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, stepping in helped steady things a bit, showing how closely India's currency is watched as a sign of economic health.