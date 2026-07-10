Rupee opens at 95.26 as oil eases, U.S.-Iran tensions linger
Business
The rupee started Friday at 95.26 against the US dollar, a small boost thanks to cheaper oil and a weaker dollar.
Still, the mood stayed cautious with ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions making headlines.
Rupee moved between 94.96 and 95.60
The rupee moved between 94.96 and 95.60 all week, reacting to both geopolitical worries and wild swings in Brent crude prices (which ranged from $71 to $80.50 per barrel).
Hopes of the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, stepping in helped steady things a bit, showing how closely India's currency is watched as a sign of economic health.