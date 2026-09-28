Rupee opens at 95.87 as Brent crude rises to $105.95
Business
The rupee opened a bit lower at 95.87 against the US dollar on Monday, mainly because oil prices shot up after U.S.-Iran talks didn't work out.
With Brent crude now at $105.95 per barrel, according to Finrex, the rupee will likely hover between 95.50 and 96.00 for now.
RBI moves could shape rupee
The Reserve Bank of India's moves near the 96 mark could shape where the rupee heads next, so traders are watching closely.
Most Asian currencies also lost ground as the US dollar got stronger; Japan's yen and South Korea's won both dipped noticeably.
For anyone trading US dollars, exporters might want to sell around 95.95, while importers could look to buy if there are small drops in price.