Rupee opens at 95.95 as US dollar hits 16-month high
The rupee opened today, September 30, 2026, at 95.95 against the US dollar, inching up just a bit from its last close.
This small move comes as the US dollar hit a 16-month high against major currencies, with investors watching for US economic data that could sway Fed interest rates.
The stronger dollar is making waves globally, and it's something traders everywhere are keeping an eye on.
RBI panel recommends ₹678.39bn WMA ceiling
An expert committee designated by the Reserve Bank of India recommended raising the combined ways and means advances ceiling applicable to state governments to ₹678.39 billion, aiming to help them manage finances better.
Meanwhile, the yield on India's 10-year bond stands at 6.94%, and local market mood was cautious: Nifty futures slipped below yesterday's close, hinting at a slow start for Indian markets today.