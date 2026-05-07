Rupee opens ₹94.71, down 10 paise amid US Iran uncertainty

Brent at $102 per barrel

Brent crude bounced back to $102 per barrel after falling sharply the day before, thanks to President Trump saying it's "too soon" for direct talks with Iran.

Experts say the rupee could face more ups and downs as everyone waits for Tehran's next move.

The RBI is keen on preventing a sharp fall in the currency, but a real recovery might only happen if oil prices cool off below $100 again.