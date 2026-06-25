Rupee rebounds to 94.30 per dollar after Sanjay Malhotra remarks Business Jun 25, 2026

The Indian rupee made a solid comeback on Thursday, opening at 94.30 to the US dollar after nearly touching the 95 mark yesterday.

This jump is thanks to global oil prices dropping sharply and some timely moves from the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's recent comments helped calm the market, making traders feel more optimistic.