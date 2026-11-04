Rupee rises 14 paise to 94.61 as Sensex jumps 435
Business
The rupee got a boost on Wednesday, rising 14 paise to 94.61 against the US dollar.
This uptick came as global oil prices dipped and the US dollar lost some steam.
Plus, Indian stock markets were on a roll; Sensex jumped 435.10 points and Nifty added 115.90 points, helping the rupee stay strong.
Foreign investors buy Indian stocks ₹6,836.81cr
A weaker US dollar (down 0.54%) and cheaper crude oil (now $103.09 per barrel) set the stage for gains.
But the real kicker: foreign investors have been snapping up Indian stocks for three straight days, pouring in ₹6,836.81 crore just on Tuesday.