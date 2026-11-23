Rupee slips to 92.8825 after dollar purchases, backed by $13bn
After a five-day rally, the Indian rupee dipped from its seven-month high of 92.44 to 92.8825, mostly because two major companies bought up a lot of dollars.
Even with this slip, the rupee is on track for its best month since March 2025, thanks to a huge $13 billion in foreign investment flowing into Indian stocks.
Rupee outperforms as reserves near $705bn
Despite some ups and downs in global markets (especially around AI), Goldman Sachs called the rupee a "port of stability."
India's foreign exchange reserves are now around $705 billion.
The rupee also outperformed other big currencies this month, gaining nearly 4% against both the pound and the euro, and about 3% versus the yen.
Analysts say more currency swings could be coming, so it's worth keeping an eye on.