Rupee strengthens to 90.12; Sensex edges up as oil prices drop
The rupee climbed to 90.12 against the US dollar in early trading on January 14, while the Sensex nudged up by nearly 35 points and Nifty also gained a bit.
This comes as global oil prices dipped, giving markets a slight boost.
Why does this matter?
A stronger rupee can mean India pays less for imported oil, which may help keep inflation in check.
Even though foreign investors sold off ₹1,499 crore worth of shares yesterday, the stock market held steady, with the Sensex and Nifty both posting gains amid the currency's rebound.
What's behind these moves?
Falling Brent crude prices and a tiny dip in the US dollar index are shaping today's market mood.
Investors are watching US inflation numbers and world events closely since these will influence what the Federal Reserve does next—and that can ripple across global markets.