Rupee trades at 96.38 against US dollar, 9th straight loss Business May 19, 2026

The rupee was trading at 96.38 against the US dollar, down 0.04% from its previous close of 96.36, marking its ninth day in a row of losing value.

It's a small drop from yesterday, but it adds up.

The main reasons? Regional currencies are weak and ongoing tensions in the Middle East aren't helping, even though oil prices have cooled off recently.