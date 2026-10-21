Rupee up 0.5% at 94.46 on Jio inflows, oil spike

Rising oil costs made investors tread carefully. Nifty 50 slipped by 0.7%.

Still, Jio's $3.2 billion IPO, being fully subscribed in just hours, gave markets something to cheer about.

CR Forex's Amit Pabari noted that if the rupee dips below 94.80, it could get even stronger against the US dollar.

Now, all eyes are on Reserve Bank of India's upcoming policy minutes and inflation data after this month's rate hike, with more hikes possibly on the horizon if inflation stays up.