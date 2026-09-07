Rural residents can now book LPG refills every 25 days
What's the story
In a major policy change, the Indian government has directed oil marketing companies to allow rural LPG consumers to book cylinder refills every 25 days. The decision was announced by Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi today. He said that the new rule would be applicable with immediate effect across all regions in India.
Old policy
Difference in booking intervals
Previously, urban consumers had a 25-day booking interval while rural consumers had to wait for 45 days.
This difference was due to supply pressures caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
However, Gopi said that with the current LPG supply situation improving and a significant reduction in refill backlog, the central government has decided to relax this restriction.
Implementation
Petroleum Ministry's letter to OMCs
Gopi shared a copy of the Petroleum Ministry's letter to oil marketing companies, directing them to implement the revised norm without delay. This is irrespective of whether they live in urban or rural areas.