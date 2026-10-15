Russell 2000 down 11% amid inflation and Fed worries
Business
Small-cap stocks just slipped into correction territory, with the Russell 2000 index dropping 11% since August.
This week alone, it fell faster than the Nasdaq, as worries over rising inflation and possible Fed interest rate hikes make things tough for smaller companies.
Small-business optimism slides amid hiring struggles
Small businesses are feeling the squeeze too: optimism is down as inflation and hiring struggles continue.
Investor Paul Tudor Jones even warned that 2027 could be a tough year for stocks, drawing comparisons to past downturns.
Even with lower Treasury yields, many expect another Fed rate hike soon.