The decision will impact global fuel markets

Russia bans diesel exports

By Mudit Dube 10:54 am Jul 09, 202610:54 am

What's the story

In a bid to prevent domestic shortages, Russia has imposed a ban on diesel exports. The move comes in the wake of a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries. The decision is likely to have an impact on global fuel markets, which are already feeling the heat from supply disruptions due to the ongoing US-Iran war. Last year, Russia contributed around 11% of the world's diesel supply, according to Bloomberg.