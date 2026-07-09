Russia bans diesel exports
What's the story
In a bid to prevent domestic shortages, Russia has imposed a ban on diesel exports. The move comes in the wake of a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries. The decision is likely to have an impact on global fuel markets, which are already feeling the heat from supply disruptions due to the ongoing US-Iran war. Last year, Russia contributed around 11% of the world's diesel supply, according to Bloomberg.
Trade impact
Temporary ban causes global prices to spike
The diesel export ban is said to be temporary, lasting only for about three weeks. Notably, Russian exports were previously restricted only for traders and other domestic sellers who don't produce their own fuel. Now, this restriction could further tighten the global supply chain of diesel as Russia is the world's second-largest exporter after the US, according to Vortexa.
Domestic focus
Ban aimed at boosting domestic supplies
The diesel export ban is aimed at bolstering supplies to the domestic market. "Today we introduced ban on exports of diesel," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a government meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The ban, however, does not apply to shipments under intergovernmental agreements and will remain in effect until July 31, according to an official statement released after the meeting.
Operational challenges
Ukraine's drone strikes impact Russia's crude-processing rates
Ukraine's intensified drone strikes have pushed Russia's crude-processing rates to multi-year lows. The attacks have forced several regions to impose some degree of fuel rationing due to the disruptions. Prior to the export ban, Russia was already witnessing a significant decline in its diesel and gasoil exports.