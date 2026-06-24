Russia considers halting diesel exports, Alexander Novak says tax changes
Business
Russia is thinking about stopping diesel exports after Ukrainian attacks hit its oil refineries, causing fuel shortages across the country.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak says they are also looking at changing taxes to help keep more fuel at home.
Russians face fuel queues, higher prices
People in Russia are dealing with long lines and higher prices for fuel, especially in Crimea where things are toughest.
In Sevastopol, local officials have cut public transportation hours and dimmed street lights to save fuel, making everyday routines a bit trickier for everyone.