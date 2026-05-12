Russia cuts 2026 growth forecast to 0.4% amid sanctions

Russia's economy shrinks in Q1 2026

After two years of wartime-fueled growth, Russia's economy started shrinking again in the first quarter of 2026, hit by higher taxes, discounted oil sales, and tighter financial conditions.

The government is sticking with a $59-per-barrel oil price for its budget plans, but says it needs a "pragmatic and conservative policy" for now.

President Putin wants officials to identify new drivers of expansion.