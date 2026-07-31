Russia extends fuel export ban until January 31, 2027

Russia just announced its fuel export ban is sticking around until January 31, 2027.

This means gasoline can't be shipped out, and while the export ban on diesel is extended to January 31, 2027, producers' exports of diesel, marine fuel, and gas oils will be exempt starting September 1, as the government tries to keep local prices steady after shortages caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries.

The new rules also cover marine fuel and gas oils, but there are exceptions for humanitarian aid and intergovernmental agreements.