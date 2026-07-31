Russia extends fuel export ban until January 31, 2027
Russia just announced its fuel export ban is sticking around until January 31, 2027.
This means gasoline can't be shipped out, and while the export ban on diesel is extended to January 31, 2027, producers' exports of diesel, marine fuel, and gas oils will be exempt starting September 1, as the government tries to keep local prices steady after shortages caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries.
The new rules also cover marine fuel and gas oils, but there are exceptions for humanitarian aid and intergovernmental agreements.
Russia sets harvest fuel procedures
To make sure farmers aren't left hanging during harvest season, Russia has set up special procedures so they get the fuel they need. These stay in place until November 1, 2026.
There are also extra steps to help state and local institutions keep their vehicles running smoothly.
Starting in September, some exports by producers will be allowed again.