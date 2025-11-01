Russia overtakes Ukraine as India's biggest sunflower oil supplier

By 2024, over half of imports will come from Russia

By 2024, over half—about 56%—of India's sunflower oil imports came from Russia (up from just 10% in 2021).

Even though prices have gone up and total imports are expected to dip by around 13%, Russia's lead looks set to stick at about 55-60%.

This shift also reflects growing trade ties between India and Russia as both sides work on making their supply chains more reliable.