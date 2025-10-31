Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft to invest $380B in AI

Amazon leads with $125 billion going into cloud and AI infrastructure. Microsoft is putting in $80 billion for Azure and more AI features. Google 's set aside $91-93 billion, and Meta will invest $70-72 billion. Most of this money goes toward building data centers, designing better AI chips, and boosting cloud power to make smarter tools faster.

'AI bubble' risk as investors voice concerns

This level of investment rivals what countries spend on infrastructure—and it's all about keeping the US ahead in the global AI race.

But some investors are nervous: if cheaper AI models catch on or if big productivity gains don't show up soon, there's talk this could turn into an "AI bubble."

For now though, it's clear: Big Tech is all-in on shaping how we'll use AI next.