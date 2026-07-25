Russia says diesel export ban will lift after domestic stabilization
Russia says it will lift its diesel export ban once things settle down at home. The ban was put in place to keep local refineries running smoothly and avoid a fuel glut.
Gasoline exports are still on pause until December, as the government tries to fix shortages popping up in several regions.
Russia rationing fuel after Ukrainian attacks
This summer, Russian gas stations have been rationing fuel after Ukrainian attacks hit refineries.
Some areas, especially Siberia, are still struggling even though a few refineries are back online.
Russia is thinking about bringing in fuel from Kazakhstan to help out, but supplies there are tight too.
If the diesel ban sticks around longer, it could shake up global markets even more, especially since other parts of the world are already facing supply issues.