Russia ships 40,000-ton diesel to US since export ban lifted
Business
Russia is shipping diesel to the US for the first time since its export ban, with a 40,000-ton cargo being dispatched Thursday.
This move follows an agreement with President Donald Trump and comes after Russia lifted its ban earlier this month, which was originally put in place due to Ukrainian drone attacks causing fuel shortages at home.
Russia-US deal begins at 300,000 tons
The deal is meant to help steady global energy supplies. It starts with 300,000 tons of diesel and could ramp up to 1 million tons soon.
But not everyone's happy; tensions are rising between the US and Ukraine over this partnership.
Russian President Putin recently met a US envoy about the deal, and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak says the paperwork on the fuel supply is nearing its completion.