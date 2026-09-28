Russian DNA technology eyes 1st overseas plant in Uttar Pradesh
Business
Russian company DNA Technology is in advanced discussions to set up its first overseas manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh, in the 350-acre Medical Device Park near the upcoming Noida International Airport.
The new facility will make diagnostic equipment and reagents as part of the Make in India push, aiming to boost local production and support India's growing medical tech scene.
DNA Technology plans medical park visit
The factory could be part of a massive 350-acre medical device park, making it a hotspot for healthcare innovation and investment.
DNA Technology, known for its equipment and reagents used in molecular diagnostics, is considering India as a big market and values its scale.
The company has already started talks with Invest UP and plans to visit the medical park.